Local mom blogger offering help for families navigating the new normal

Caitlyn Scaggs says approaching a hybrid school schedule and other challenges with a positive outlook helps
Scaggs says encouraging positivity can help families cope with the new normal.
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I have two children. I have an 8-year-old, who’s going into the third grade this fall. And I also have a 6-year-old, who’s going into first grade,” says mom blogger Caitlyn Scaggs.

Scaggs understands the emotional roller coaster families have been on since the start of the pandemic.

Her kids attend Montgomery County Public Schools, which is expected to operate on a hybrid schedule.

Scaggs says any kind of modified school day presents a lot of challenges. A positive mindset is helping her cope.

“I think that I just approached with the perspective of I can give input, but I can’t control it. So, whatever is going to be, we’re just going to have to adjust,” she says.

Knowing many others are in the same situation is helpful to her.

Still, her kids are asking tough questions like, will they be in the same classes with their friends?

“So, we’ve had conversations just preparing them that we just don’t know, and it’s hard when we don’t know and the unknown can be frustrating or scary. But at this point, we just have to be open and be committed to being okay with whatever it is,” says Scaggs.

Something Scaggs says parents should always do is acknowledge their kids’ feelings.

But she encourages families to look closer at the positive things that have emerged from the pandemic, no matter how small they seem.

“So, I always point out to them when I was working from home, I loved that we had lunch together every day. It was really small and it seemed simple, but it was fun for us that we got to sit down and enjoy a meal together that otherwise we wouldn’t have.”

