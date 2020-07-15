Moose Lodge gives Rockbridge Sheriff’s Office Tommy Moose toys

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office got a little help for kids in distress.

The Lexington Moose Riders brought by a dozen Tommy Moose plushies for deputies to carry with them.

The stuffed animals are meant to give to kids to help them calm down during a difficult situation.

“I guess the deputies would give it out to kids that, in a traffic scene or whatever like that to give them some comfort, give it to them to take their mind off what’s happening,” explained Gene Reynolds of the Lexington Moose Riders.

Tommy Moose is part of an international program by the Moose Club.

