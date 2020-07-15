Advertisement

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Pedestrians and traffic weave past the Art Deco buildings in downtown Asheville, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2002.
Pedestrians and traffic weave past the Art Deco buildings in downtown Asheville, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2002.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Council members in a North Carolina city voted Tuesday night to approve reparations for its Black citizens.

The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature,” Councilman Keith Young told the newspaper.

The resolution doesn’t mandate direct payments, but will make investments in areas where Black citizens face disparities, such as increasing minority home ownership, closing gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, and neighborhood safety.

The resolution also creates a committee to recommend programs and resources.

The city council also voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to approve a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Asheville and voted to select an outside firm to investigate the police department’s actions during recent protests.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glasgow Softball Team Recognized

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Mountain Lake Fills Up

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Hokies at Home

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Remembering the Owner of Tudor's Biscuit World

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

Latest News

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

News

Virginia Workplace Standards

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Harvester pushes through pandemic with creativity

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The Harvester has transformed the town’s Farmers’ Market to create Harvester Outdoors.

News

Rocky Mount offers small business grant

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Owners have until July 28 to apply, which is less than two weeks away.

National

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scholastic announced that Joanna Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.