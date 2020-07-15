Neighbors in Iron Gate speak of standoff

“You never really dream of a tragedy like this happening in such a small town where everybody knows everybody,” Iron Gate Mayor Chuck Unroe said. He was so close, he heard the first shots.

“Yeah," Unroe explained. "I can see his house from my house.”

“There’s a hole right there.” said Dillon Vess, pointing at the bullet hole above his window. He lives a little closer, and didn’t just hear the shots.

“I just know it was a scary situation,” Vess said.

“Most of mine stayed up high," said another neighbor, Tommy Persinger, pointing out the marks left on his house by shotgun pellets. "You know, I’ve got one, two, three pellet holes right here. Here’s another pellet hole.”

Much of Marshall Meadows’ shots seemed random.

“Yeah, we got pellets from a shotgun, what most of his shooting was," Persinger said. "My house house just got small places, my son’s truck got a few spots on it.”

“The general, overall feeling is shock, disbelief and overwhelming relief that there is no injuries or fatalities in this,”concluded Mayor Unroe.

