Part of Route 116 in Franklin County could remain closed into September

HARDY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says September is the target for having a portion of Route 116 repaired after heavy rain collapsed it in May.

The road, a main route between Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake, collapsed near the Roanoke County/Franklin County line, and is closed at Coopers Cove Road in Franklin County.

A VDOT spokesman told WDBJ7 the goal is to have the road, also called Jae Valley Road and Jubal Early Highway, back open by Labor Day.

Drivers can detour around the closure using Route 678 (Truman Hill Road) to Route 635 (Edwardsville Road) to Route 681 (Coopers Cove Road) to return to Route 116. Drivers can also use Boones Mill Road or parallel roads to get to Route 220 and into Roanoke from there.

RT 116 Update @FranklinCoVA: As crews continue to work on roads impacted by the latest flood event, work continues on RT 116 (Jae Valley Rd). Steel soil nails are being installed to stabilize it. Then stone and fill will replace the roadbed. Expected completion: early September. pic.twitter.com/c7dcC9xl2f — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) June 18, 2020

VDOT is working to stabilize the slope using soil nails, involving launching steel rods into the slope to secure it.

Stone and fill material is being used to replace the roadbed, according to VDOT. Then, the section of Route 116 will be repaved and the pavement markings and guardrail replaced.

