Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Virginia rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 73,527 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 72,443 reported Tuesday, a 1,084-case increase.

2,858 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,992 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,977 reported Tuesday, and there have been 6,905 total hospitalizations. 842,124 PCR (polymerise chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2% positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.9% reported Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests has risen from the high fives in the last week and a half.

Governor urges crackdown on COVID-19 business violators; VA remains in Phase Three

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

VDH has started providing the COVID-19 Key Measures for additional regions across the state: Central, Eastern, Northwest and Southwest. Previously, VDH only provided statewide and Northern Region key measures; data are now provided for all regions in the state. The new regional dashboards are available on the Key Measures webpage.

For each region, a separate dashboard will include the following information:

Number of cases by date reported

Number of cases by date of symptom onset

Number of deaths by date reported

Number of deaths by date on the death certificate

Number of testing encounters, number of positive testing encounters and percent positivity by lab report date, PCR only

Number of testing encounters by lab report date, PCR only

Number of hospital beds occupied and available

Number of patients hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test

Number of hospitals in the region reporting difficulty acquiring personal protective equipment (PPE) in the next 72 hours

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.