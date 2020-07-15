Photos released in search for Salem mini mart robber

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are looking for an armed robber.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 5900 block of W. Main Street in Salem Tuesday night about 9:25. They were told the clerk had been robbed at gunpoint and left with cash.

Police say the vehicle involved appears to be a gray Chevy Cruze, and the robber appears to be a tall white male who “made great effort in an attempt to conceal his identity.”

Anyone with information on this case, the robber or the car is asked to contact Roanoke County PD at 540-562-3265.

