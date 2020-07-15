Players begin training for a delayed season

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s normally a traditional rite of the beginning of the high school year: the start of football practice.

“It’s good to be back out here and stretch out the legs a little bit and hopefully get ready for our season,” Junior Seamus Looney said.

But in the year of COVID, nothing is normal.

“It’s crazy, yeah, it’s crazy,” Mike Gale, Rockbridge County High School’s Athletic Director said. “But we do what we can.”

The calisthenics might look familiar, but formations are spread out, using the yard lines as convenient markers for distancing, and everyone has his own backpack filled to provide weights for the workout.

“Everything was outside as far as the workouts, and did the temperature checks and the questions, the screening questions to get them going,” Gale said. “And they’re spaced out and getting they’re conditioning in.”

Quarterback Miller Jay, a junior, said, “It’s good that we get to be out here, and that gives me a sense of hope that we’re actually going to have a season.”

But after practice, word came from the league that there is no fall football.

“But there’s three different models they have to discuss,” said Gale. “And once we have some information there, we’ll be able to move forward and work on scheduling.”

In the meantime, practice will probably be suspended after this week.

“Hopefully,” said Looney, looking to his season, “Everything works out as it should and we get to play on Friday nights.”

