Pulaski County Public Schools release reopen plans

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Tuesday, Pulaski County Public Schools presented a plan for reopening at its school board meeting. Both an instructional plan and a health plan have been developed.

The plan was formed by a taskforce of teachers, parents, students, counselors, administrators, school board members and school board office administrators. This 35 member taskforce met five times to come up with this plan in conjunction with the New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell.

The district created a four-step plan to gradually increase the number of elementary and high school students in the building at a time. It starts at 25-percent working slowly toward 100-percent capacity under Phase III guidelines.

At the new middle school, students will start by coming in for half a day, then transition to about a week of virtual learning. In person classes are the final step.

At any time, any school can drop to Phase I, which is complete virtual learning if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in the building.

The district surveyed 82 students, 1,250 parents and 294 faculty and staff for this plan.

There will be an informational meeting on this plan Thursday at 7 p.m. on the PCPS Facebook Page.

