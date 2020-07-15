Advertisement

Riverviews Artspace to re-open by appointment Friday

A sign inside Riverviews Artspace asks people to use a face mask and hand sanitizer before entering into their galleries.
A sign inside Riverviews Artspace asks people to use a face mask and hand sanitizer before entering into their galleries.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg art organization will re-open Friday.

Riverviews Art Space will re-open by appointment only.

They’re allowing only 10 people in the building at once.

They’re also allowing people in only with a mask on and will take temperatures as people arrive.

They ask people to maintain social distancing guidelines while inside.

“We felt we needed to reevaluate how to show our exhibits and provide contemporary art experience in the safest possible way for patrons as well as staff during these times,” said Kim Soerensen, Riverviews Artspace executive director.

Currently they have a few exhibits on display, including some photos of local Black Lives Matter protests.

