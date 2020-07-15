Rocky Mount offers small business grant

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Small Businesses in Rocky Mount could get a little extra help thanks to a new grant program.

The town is offering businesses impacted by COVID-19 the chance to receive up to $5,000 to put toward things like marketing, rent, payroll and inventory.

The grant is called Reset Rocky Mount and the money comes from the CARES Act.

The town says it hopes this little financial boost can help businesses continue to push through the pandemic

“You know we have seen so many of our businesses pivot and be so resilient and try new things that have been successful. So I think this kind of provides a light, not at the end of the tunnel, but during the tunnel,” Economic Development Director Beth Simms said.

The town says they have enough funding to give about 55 businesses the grant money. Owners have until July 28 to apply, which is less than two weeks away.

