Advertisement

Rocky Mount offers small business grant

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Small Businesses in Rocky Mount could get a little extra help thanks to a new grant program.

The town is offering businesses impacted by COVID-19 the chance to receive up to $5,000 to put toward things like marketing, rent, payroll and inventory.

The grant is called Reset Rocky Mount and the money comes from the CARES Act.

The town says it hopes this little financial boost can help businesses continue to push through the pandemic

“You know we have seen so many of our businesses pivot and be so resilient and try new things that have been successful. So I think this kind of provides a light, not at the end of the tunnel, but during the tunnel,” Economic Development Director Beth Simms said.

The town says they have enough funding to give about 55 businesses the grant money. Owners have until July 28 to apply, which is less than two weeks away.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virginia board approves emergency workplace standards

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A Virginia board has approved temporary emergency standards to help protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. The new rules include specific requirements that employers must meet, after they take effect later this month.

News

Glasgow Softball Team Recognized

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Mountain Lake Fills Up

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Hokies at Home

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Remembering the Owner of Tudor's Biscuit World

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Latest News

News

Harvester pushes through pandemic with creativity

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The Harvester has transformed the town’s Farmers’ Market to create Harvester Outdoors.

News

Small Business Loan for Rocky Mount

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Lynchburg Updates Emergency Services Line

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Virginia Tech Announces Data Science School

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Riverview Artspace Reopens

Updated: 1 hour ago