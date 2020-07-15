Advertisement

Salem City Schools announces fall reopening plan

Courtesy City of Salem
Courtesy City of Salem(Courtesy City of Salem)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The beginning of the new academic year for Salem City Schools will come with Chromebooks and a few procedure changes.

According to the City of Salem, students in grades 3-12 will be on-site for classes beginning August 31, 2020 for two days out of the week. Those in grades K-2 will be on-hand for a total of five.

Each student will be receiving their own Chromebook to reduce the spread of germs.

Approximately 4,000 students make up Salem City Schools.

City of Salem Communications Director, Mike Stevens, says the district is ready to be flexible and adjust with their plans depending on the path of the coronavirus pandemic.

More about the Fall 2020 plan for Salem City Schools can be found at http://www.salem.k12.va.us/

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

