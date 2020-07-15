Advertisement

Second employee arrested in connection to Bon Air Juvenile Correctional escapees

Two escaped residents from Bon Air Correctional Center are at large.
Two escaped residents from Bon Air Correctional Center are at large.(DJJ)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the escape of two residents at a Bon Air juvenile facility.

Virginia State Police says 42-year-old Darren Briggs, of Lawrenceville, was arrested Wednesday morning. Briggs, a Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice employee, is being charged with one felony count of providing a cell phone to a prisoner.

State police and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force say they are following up on multiple leads concerning the whereabout of 20-year-old Jabar Taylor and 18-year-old Rashad Williams, who escaped from the facility in Chesterfield County Monday morning.

On Tuesday, 23-year-old Destiny Harris, also an employee with the Juvenile Justice department, was taken into custody on two counts of aiding with the escape of a juvenile.

Investigators say they believe both escapees may have left Virginia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men is asked to call 911 or the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.

