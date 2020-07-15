Softball team recognized for help to Glasgow

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge County softball organization received special recognition from the town of Glasgow.

The Virginia Bandits spent some of their COVID enforced off time working on the town’s playground equipment and generally helping out.

It’s nothing new for the Bandits, who have service as part of membership on the team.

“They’ve done many things in the community,” said Jimmy Emore, Virginia Bandits’ Director. “They’ve volunteered at Easter Egg hunts, they walk in parades, they do many things to help in the community. It’s part of their parent-player contract with the Bandits.”

The city passed a resolution naming them the designated girls’ softball organization of Glasgow.

