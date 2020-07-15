Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force holds public hearing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force continues to help Roanoke figure out how to spend about $7 million of relief funds for COVID-19.

Since the end of June, 36 members have been meeting weekly to figure out how best to spend money from the CARES Act and other funding sources.

Roanoke City Council said it was critical to involve a cross-representation of diverse perspectives from the community in the process which is why they held a public hearing Tuesday night.

Right now they’ve narrowed everything down to 20 priority items, but they still wanted to hear from the community.

“Through some of the funds we have and allocation of CARES Act money we can kind of get some of these 700 customers back and get some of their accounts down to manageable balances,” said Western Virginia Water Authority Mike McEvoy.

McEvoy said that ever since they stopped disconnecting utilities in mid-March, the number of people falling behind on their bills continues to rise about 150 each month. He said they are about $215,000 behind on paying bills to the department.

The Western Virginia Water Authority is asking for about $90,000 of CARES funds to help customers behind on their bills.

Karen McNally from the Presbyterian Community Center said they are worried about their after school programs for low income families and they want to be able to keep providing that service.

“As we wait to see what the Roanoke City Schools are going to do, we want to assist and compliment their scheduling by keeping the kids in our program as much as we can,” McNally said.

A salon owner shared about her struggles of being on unemployment for herself and her business. She said she wants to be ready in case things get shut down again.

“I’m also at a huge concern that we are going to go back to another shutdown and so I guess sustainability and in the future and in just recovery are both of my concerns,” she said.

Other ideas shared were to plant more trees, turn a shopping plaza into a family recreation center and to help support places like the Bradley Free Clinic, which has seen a decline in dentists being able to provide free services for those in need. Janine Underwood from the clinic said many dentists are trying to rebuild and get back into their own practices so it is difficult for them to volunteer.

There were 15 people registered to speak at the meeting, but only five were in attendance. The task force said it would reach out to those who missed again to make sure they can get input from them.

The Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force will meet again tomorrow to talk about any changes or adjustments that need to be made before presenting a final plan to council on July 20.

