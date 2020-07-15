Text-to-911 brought to City of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg has made a step forward with their emergency services.

Text-to-911 is now available for those in the hill city.

The new edition is part of the Next Generation 911 program.

Emergency services says the new facet should be used as a supplement, not as a replacement for calling.

Their motto for the new service is ‘call if you can, text if you can’t.’

“This isn’t designed to replace voice calls. It’s designed to supplement those voice calls in those situations where you truly can’t make a telephone call,” said Melissa Foster, Lynchburg Emergency Services director.

They ask people who text to use plain language and avoid abbreviations or slang.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.