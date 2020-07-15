Two suspects in custody following Franklin Co. shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it has two men in custody in relation to a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

This comes after two men were shot in a home on Salthouse Branch Road in the Henry community. 20-year-old Justin Prillaman was found dead at the scene. His brother, 18-year-old Matthew Prillaman remains in the hospital.

Both men are charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. Additional charges are expected to follow.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Nolan at 540-483-6662.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.