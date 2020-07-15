Advertisement

Virginia board approves emergency workplace standards

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia is one of the first states in the nation to approve emergency workplace rules protecting workers from the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board voted Wednesday to implement the Emergency Temporary Workplace Standard.

“Virginia will have the strongest statewide OSHA standard in the country right now,” said Kim Bobo, Executive Director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.

Bobo is thrilled with the new standard, and so are others who advocate for Virginia workers.

They say the new rules set a consistent and enforceable standard that will help businesses operate safely, and encourage employees to return to work with confidence.

“We know that our workers are our greatest asset,” Governor Ralph Northam said during a briefing Tuesday. “And we want to make sure that they can return to work safely.”

Business groups have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the new requirements, and the cost for employers already struggling to stay afloat.

But advocates, including Bobo, say the time and effort the Department of Labor and Industry and the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board devoted to the new standards will make a difference.

“They needed to take their time to do it right,” Bobo said. “They have done it right. And it is a really strong excellent standard that will protect workers in Virginia and it’s going to save lives. This will save lives in Virginia.”

The new Emergency Temporary Workplace Standard will take effect after it’s published in a Richmond newspaper. That should happen during the week of July 27.

The new rules will remain in place for six months, unless the board takes action to repeal them or replace them with a permanent standard.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Liberty University sues New York Times over COVID-19 stories

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The suit says the newspaper intentionally misrepresented the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Virginia college campus.

News

Christiansburg Institute hosts anti-racism and historic preservation webinar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday, the Christiansburg Institute, Inc. and Virginia Organizing hosted a webinar to address antiracism and historic preservation of African American history.

News

Hokies@Home project aims to collect Covid-19 experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
It can be anything from a journal entry, song, photo or art about your experience.

News

VHSL Plans for 2020/2021 Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Final Four Set at VSGA Woman's AM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Latest News

News

NASCAR in Bristol - All-Star Race

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Glasgow Softball Team Recognized

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Mountain Lake Fills Up

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Hokies at Home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Remembering the Owner of Tudor's Biscuit World

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast