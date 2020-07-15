Virginia Tech launches Academy of Data Science

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of Americans rely on data science on a daily basis – from coronavirus statistics, to social media interactions, Netflix recommendations and beyond.

“What’s behind the scenes there is a whole lot of data,” said Tom Woteki, Virginia Tech Academy of Data Science’s Founding Director.

As the world becomes more data driven, so does scientific experimentation and study across all fields of science, math, and economics.

That’s why Virginia Tech is launching a new Academy of Data Science.

“There are pockets of data analysis, data science in various places in University. We’re trying to make it a home where this can come together and collaborate,” said Woteki.

The Academy will offer a master’s degree program at Tech’s Blacksburg and Northern Virginia Campuses – with more degree options likely in the future.

This program will prepare students for jobs in both the public and private sectors with top Virginia companies like Northrop Grumman.

Woteki says those companies are constantly in demand of new hires, telling Virginia colleges: “I need more people who can analyze data and you guys aren’t producing them fast enough.”

