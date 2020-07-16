Advertisement

Barr says US now overly reliant on Chinese goods, services

Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has become overly reliant on Chinese goods and services, including face masks, medical gowns and other protective equipment designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday.

He also accused hackers linked to the Chinese government of targeting American universities and businesses to steal research related to vaccine development, leveling the allegation against Beijing hours after Western agencies made similar claims against Russia.

Barr’s address at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is part of a full-court press by the Trump administration to denounce China. President Donald Trump is trying to fend off criticism of his handling of the coronavirus and the U.S. economic downturn and to shift the blame back onto Beijing, and assert that he is tougher on China than Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"The People's Republic of China is now engaged in an economic blitzkrieg — an aggressive, orchestrated, whole-of-government (indeed, whole-of-society) campaign to seize the commanding heights of the global economy and to surpass the United States as the world's preeminent superpower," Barr said.

Administration officials in recent weeks have stepped up their rhetoric about China's alleged economic espionage, with a New York Post opinion piece by national security adviser Robert O'Brien and a speech last week in which FBI Director Chris Wray detailed what he said were efforts by China to steal American research and innovation. He said the FBI was opening a counterintelligence investigation related to China about every 10 hours.

Barr's speech amounted to a wide-ranging condemnation of what he said were Beijing's tactics to gain an economic upper hand in the 21st century and to pressure American corporate leaders to promote policies favorable to the Communist government. He warned that American business leaders could run afoul of federal foreign lobbying laws if they do not disclose relationships with Beijing, and that universities that welcome Chinese-funded initiatives could unwittingly lose control of academic research.

Hollywood, too, has fallen influence to Beijing, Barr said, accusing filmmakers of censoring themselves in line with Chinese propaganda.

"Globalization does not always point in the direction of greater freedom. A world marching to the beat of Communist China's drums will not be a hospitable one for institutions that depend on free markets, free trade, or the free exchange of ideas," Barr said.

Trump’s own relationship with China has been complicated. He has spoken at times of a productive rapport with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and former national security adviser John Bolton writes in a new book that Trump asked Xi for help with Trump’s reelection bid.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Walgreens, Target, CVS join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.

Coronavirus

Broken heart syndrome spikes during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Stress and anxiety can wreak havoc on our bodies and we’re certainly seeing the impact during the age of COVID-19. A small study says emotional stress can lead to a broken heart.

National

Broken heart syndrome spikes during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
A small study from the Cleveland Clinic found patients at two Ohio hospitals, who didn't have coronavirus, were two times more likely to have broken heart syndrome than before the pandemic.

Crime

Man wanted in Amherst County; charges include kidnapping and strangulation

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The sheriff’s office says he is 42 years old with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6′5″ and 262 pounds.

National

Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By ZEN SOO
A breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public, experts said Thursday.

Latest News

National

Investigators: Texas couple defrauded Army out of millions

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press
Army investigators obtained warrants last month to confiscate the funds and property and to collect evidence of the alleged fraud during their search of the home of the retired sergeant and his wife.

National Politics

Trump’s grand GOP convention plans shrink as virus surges

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month, as it looks for ways to move forward with the event while coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.

News

Craig County Schools releases back-to-school plan

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Students riding the school bus will sit one student per seat (siblings may sit together) and will be required to wear face coverings.

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

National

Illinois woman faces up to 60-year term in slaying of 5-year-old son

Updated: 1 hour ago
The sentencing hearing for 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham began Thursday in McHenry County.