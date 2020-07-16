City of Roanoke starts new campaign to promote pedestrian safety

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke announced this week that they would be launching a new campaign to promote pedestrian safety. The campaign, “Every Corner is a Crosswalk” is aimed at helping decrease the number of pedestrians hit while crossing the road.

From 2014-2018, there were 168 pedestrians hit within the city and 13 fatalities. Already this year, there have been 12 pedestrian accidents with two fatalities.

“It’s about responsibility, it’s about being behind the wheel and taking responsibility of being behind the wheel and watching for pedestrians,” said Andrea Garland, traffic engineer for the city.

She said they have had issues with left turning vehicles hitting pedestrians when they have the right of way, but the vehicle also has a green light.

Garland says the places they see the most pedestrian involved accidents are in Downtown Roanoke and South East Roanoke. Now, pedestrians walking downtown will start to see changes.

“We have upgraded the pedestrian signals so now the pedestrians will have a lead interval; the pedestrian walk turns on before the green ball turns on so they have a five-second lead,” said Garland.

For some, like Kimberly Holland, walking and the bus are her only forms of transportation. She said she’s been scared several times while walking with her children.

“For us, where we live in south east is like the crosswalk right before the school; they have the push button, but nobody stops for it,” said Holland.

The official online launch is Friday and Garland said they hope they will see positive results from the campaign aiming to decrease the number of pedestrian accidents and fatalities within the City of Roanoke.

