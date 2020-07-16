Craig County Schools releases back-to-school plan

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County School Board has approved what it calls a “Return 2 Learn Plan” and has approved a new calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

The first day of school for students will be August 24, 2020, the last student day will be June 8, 2021 and graduation is planned for Friday, June 11, 2021.

Under the plan, grades pre-K to 8 will attend school Monday through Thursday for in-person learning, and Friday is reserved for virtual learning. Grades 9-12 will attend school two days per week with three days of virtual learning.

Students riding the school bus will sit one student per seat (siblings may sit together) and will be required to wear face coverings.

The full plan presentation is here. The board is inviting parents to submit any questions to its FAQ Page

