Dabney S Lancaster Community College suspends basketball

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The nascent basketball program at Dabney S Lancaster Community College is on hold.

The school had high hopes for the Roadrunners when the program began in October of last year, but COVID has caused them to suspend practice and competition for this year.

The men's team played a full season last year and there were plans to start women's basketball.

The school itself is teaching many of its courses remotely because of coronavirus.

