Danville Public Schools discusses possible plan for back-to-school; no vote yet

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A vote is yet to come, but highlights of a plan for Danville Public Schools students to go back to class this fall emerged at a meeting Thursday night.

Preschool students would attend five days a week in person, eight students per group.

Kindergarten through third grade students would have four days of in-person learning; Wednesday would be remote learning.

Grades 4-12 would attend in-person classes two days a week, with Wednesday being the virtual learning day.

Parents will get a survey to indicate how they might enroll their kids, and VL training will be offered to parents.

Schoolfield, Woodberry Hills, Park Avenue, and Forest Hills Elementary schools will go from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Students at Gibson and Johnson Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Intermediate Schools will attend from 9:40 a.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Middle School has no changes in timing.

GW High School and Galileo Magnet students will attend from 8:50 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.