Danville Public Schools discusses possible plan for back-to-school; no vote yet

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A vote is yet to come, but highlights of a plan for Danville Public Schools students to go back to class this fall emerged at a meeting Thursday night.

Preschool students would attend five days a week in person, eight students per group. 

Kindergarten through third grade students would have four days of in-person learning; Wednesday would be remote learning. 

Grades 4-12 would attend in-person classes two days a week, with Wednesday being the virtual learning day. 

Parents will get a survey to indicate how they might enroll their kids, and VL training will be offered to parents. 

Schoolfield, Woodberry Hills, Park Avenue, and Forest Hills Elementary schools will go from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Students at Gibson and Johnson Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Intermediate Schools will attend from 9:40 a.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Middle School has no changes in timing. 

GW High School and Galileo Magnet students will attend from 8:50 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The latest campaign finance reports are out, and in Virginia's 5th Congressional District, Democrat Cameron Webb leads Republican Bob Good. During the second quarter, Webb raised more than $850,000, while Good raised more than $120,000.

