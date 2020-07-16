Advertisement

Early morning fire in Danville ruled arson

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a fire they believe to be caused by arson.

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to 115 Davis Street, where a small outbuilding had flames coming out the front.

The fire was under control and extinguished within 10 minutes, according to the fire department.

The building was vacant at the time. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be arson.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke family working through grief to create ‘Tudor House’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Tudor family is working on creating the Tudor House, a suicide prevention center, in memory of Louis Tudor.

Breaking

Third suspect arrested in Franklin Co. shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three suspects are in custody following a shooting Tuesday in Franklin County.

News

Shooting under investigation at Sheetz in Roanoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
Roanoke Police say the shooting happened in a different location.

News

After parent and teacher outcry, Roanoke County releases school plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
Masks will be required. Some parents will have to take their kids to school themselves. And students who stay home will have options.

Latest News

News

Floyd County Public Schools release reopen plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Some of Floyd County’s youngest students are set to spend four days a week in the classroom as part of its plan to reopen this fall.

News

Liberty University sues New York Times over COVID-19 stories

Updated: 11 hours ago
The suit says the newspaper intentionally misrepresented the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Virginia college campus.

News

Christiansburg Institute hosts anti-racism and historic preservation webinar

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday, the Christiansburg Institute, Inc. and Virginia Organizing hosted a webinar to address antiracism and historic preservation of African American history.

News

Hokies@Home project aims to collect COVID-19 experiences

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
It can be anything from a journal entry, song, photo or art about your experience.

News

VHSL Plans for 2020/2021 Year

Updated: 12 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Final Four Set at VSGA Woman's AM

Updated: 12 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast