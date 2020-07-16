Early morning fire in Danville ruled arson

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a fire they believe to be caused by arson.

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to 115 Davis Street, where a small outbuilding had flames coming out the front.

The fire was under control and extinguished within 10 minutes, according to the fire department.

The building was vacant at the time. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be arson.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.