Advertisement

Early signs of drought concerns slip into Virginia

Parts of the Commonwealth are now considered "Abnormally Dry."
(WABI)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week’s Drought Monitor confirms what we’ve all been thinking for the past month. It’s getting too dry.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, released July 16th, has now painted parts of northern Virginia as well as as western Virginia in what is considered to be D0 drought (Abnormally Dry). This is the first level of intensity and is a step below moderate drought.

The drought monitor now considered parts of Virginia "Abnormally Dry."
The drought monitor now considered parts of Virginia "Abnormally Dry."(David Miskus, NOAA/NWS/NCEP/CPC)

One might imagine other areas in Virginia will be getting very close to the same designation if we don’t receive rain in the coming weeks. The report takes into account rainfall that has fallen up until the Tuesday before the report is released.

“The combination of heat and minimal rainfall was a concern for many agricultural areas as crops are at critical stages of growth and reproduction,” cites the drought report. With high evapotranspiration rates during the summer heat, topsoil moisture can become rapidly depleted and stress the crops.

Rainfall totals through mid-July show many parts of the state have yet to see the first inch of rain.
Rainfall totals through mid-July show many parts of the state have yet to see the first inch of rain.(Southeast Climate / NOAA)

HOW MUCH RAIN HAS FALLEN?

While June was quite the wet month for any areas, July has been quite the opposite. As of this article, the major climate reporting locations in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Blacksburg are 1-2″ below average for the month in terms of precipitation. In fact, as of July 15th, Roanoke hasn’t seen the first quarter inch of rain for the month. Looking back, no day had more than .15″ of rain since a storm dumped slightly more than an inch on June 19.

Monthly rainfall graphic (below) is issued daily around 5:30 P.M. when the official climate data for the day is released).

Rainfall

GROWING CONCERNS

When it gets excessively hot and dry, your lawn’s and plant growth begin to slow, and in some cases, die out. Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension office offers a lawn offer a few tips in their article and podcast.

SIGNS OF DROUGHT STRESS

  • Upward curling of leaves
  • Yellowing and browning of leaves
  • Under-sized fruit or leaves
  • Blossom and fruit drop
  • Needle drop on conifer and evergreens

WATERING TIPS DURING DROUGHT

  • Trees and shrubs need at least 1 inch of water applied every week to 10 days to cope with lack of rain.
  • Water slowly and deeply so water goes down into the soil
  • Soaker hoses and drip irrigation are effective because they discharge even streams of slow, trickling water directly to the root zone.
  • Water strategically. Plants absorb more water in the early morning, before the warming sun causes evaporation.
  • Avoid using fertilizer during drought conditions. Fertilizer salts can cause root injury when soil moisture is limited.

No signs of a major pattern shift around in the immediate forecast. The heat and continue to be the big story with scattered to isolated storm chances. One could only hope for some rain from the tropics, but often that can take us on the other side too quickly.

Drought Resources
Daily and Monthly Rainfall Data
Drought Monitor & Soil Moisture
Get your 10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Entertainment

JEOPARDY! opening its vault for four-week retrospective series

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Memorable contestants, exiting moments and unique tournaments from the show’s 36-year history will be highlighted over the four weeks.

News

Wheeler Parole Vigil

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Moose Lodge Gives Toys to Rockbridge Sheriff's Office

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Harvester Outdoors

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Lack of training likely caused fatal crash of State Police copter during rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
The crash killed 48-year-old state police Lt. H. Jay Cullen and 40-year-old trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates.

News

Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet create virtual Miles for Music event

Updated: 2 hours ago
From September 1-20, you can do a virtual ride, walk, run, 5k, 10k, half or full marathon experience at the place and pace of your choice.

Coronavirus

Virginia Career Works in Roanoke closed because of COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, July 22 at 9:30 a’m.

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating two late-night shootings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police do not think the incidents are connected.

News

VDH reports 904 new coronavirus cases Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
The percentage of positive tests has risen from the high fives in the last week and a half.

News

Rescued dogs from South Korea arrive at Angels of Assisi

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ten new rescues arrived at Angels of Assisi, all the way from South Korea.