Family speaks out after their loved one drowned in Franklin County

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

A family is speaking out after 26-year-old Charles Jacob King, known as Jacob by his family and friends, drowned in Franklin County last weekend.

“He was going to be something big and special one day, but what he didn’t realize was he was already something special, he was already our superstar, Amanda Wood, the woman who raised Jacob, said.

King had his life cut short Saturday night.

“The worst thing I ever experienced in my life,” Wood said.

Franklin County Public Safety responded to a distress call in the 5000 block of Brooks Mill Road, but had to pause the search because of the dark and muddy conditions. Sunday morning, a fisherman found King, who had drowned in the Blackwater River in Franklin County.

“I can’t fix it, but I can let the world know how amazing he was,” Wood tearfully explained.

She raised King in Vinton before they moved to Hardy. She says she doesn’t know how to go on without him, but is thankful to have her daughter Abigail by her side.

“He was everything that was beautiful,” she said.

Wood says King played guitar and loved music and artwork, like drawing tattoos.

“His heart, he had a beautiful heart, it didn’t matter if he didn’t have anything to give, didn’t have anything at all, if someone else needed it he was going to do whatever it took to get it for them,” Wood said.

She says many community members are also heartbroken.

“I don’t think that there was ever a life that wasn’t touched by him. You met him, you knew him immediately,” she said.

King’s close family friend, Jennifer Cupp, is now helping to raise money for his funeral expenses.

“It’s what friends do, right? Family does,” Cupp said.

Wood isn't sure what's next for her and her family but she says all she can do now is hope King is resting peacefully.

“I pray that he truly know how loved he was,” she said.

