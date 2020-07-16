Advertisement

Floyd County Public Schools release reopen plan

Some of Floyd County’s youngest students are set to spend four days a week in the classroom as part of its plan to reopen this fall. The county announced its plan on Tuesday.
Some of Floyd County’s youngest students are set to spend four days a week in the classroom as part of its plan to reopen this fall. The county announced its plan on Tuesday.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) -

Some of Floyd County’s youngest students are set to spend four days a week in the classroom as part of its plan to reopen this fall. The county announced its plan on Tuesday.

What makes Floyd’s back to school plan unique is they don’t need to change bus routes or start times.

“Students need to be around students, kids need to be around kids in school,” said Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler. “They need to be with us and hopefully we will get to that point soon.”

Wheeler said they wanted to do everything they could to maximize student time in school, especially for the young ones.

“It’s the developmental skills and the social, emotional skills and the interaction that they really need and that was our objective the whole time was to try to get them in so we could continue this development,” Wheeler said.

Floyd County is joining the phased-in approach to reopen. Under our current Phase 3 guidelines, students pre-K through three go to school every day, grades four through seven go twice a week, two days in a row at 50-percent, and grades eight through 12 start at 25-percent, one day in person. No students will be on school grounds Wednesday, which is reserved exclusively for online learning.

“We’ll be able to transition very smoothly to whatever’s next with us,” Wheeler said. “That phase-in is happening because our plan is so flexible because we haven’t had to make any major changes, so we could go 100 percent in one day, we could knock off 25 percent if we had to.”

Water fountains are being replaced in Floyd County Elementary with filters operated by foot petals, and other measures continue to be put in place. Physical distancing guidelines will be continually updated as time goes on.

“During these times you can do everything you can and it’s still unnerving, but we’re all in it together and we’ll help each other,” Wheeler said.

There’s also an option to enroll in Floyd’s 100-percent online school. The district asks that you enroll by July 23.

Wheeler said they are working later this week with the New River Health District and New River Valley Public Health Task Force to come up with best practices should a COVID-19 case get into one of the buildings.

School is set to begin on August 11. Wheeler said students will go through an orientation to know what to expect as they return for classes.

You can read the county’s entire back to school plan here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Liberty University sues New York Times over COVID-19 stories

Updated: 2 hours ago
The suit says the newspaper intentionally misrepresented the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Virginia college campus.

News

Christiansburg Institute hosts anti-racism and historic preservation webinar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday, the Christiansburg Institute, Inc. and Virginia Organizing hosted a webinar to address antiracism and historic preservation of African American history.

News

Hokies@Home project aims to collect Covid-19 experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
It can be anything from a journal entry, song, photo or art about your experience.

News

VHSL Plans for 2020/2021 Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Latest News

News

Final Four Set at VSGA Woman's AM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Virginia board approves emergency workplace standards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A Virginia board has approved temporary emergency standards to help protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. The new rules include specific requirements that employers must meet, after they take effect later this month.

News

NASCAR in Bristol - All-Star Race

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Glasgow Softball Team Recognized

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Mountain Lake Fills Up

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Hokies at Home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast