Habitat for Humanity approaches milestone as new homes get built in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Empty now, but the first steps of progress have started in the mission to get new homes brought to Altavista.

“It will be amazing. It will be absolutely amazing,” said Rhonda Shreve, Altavista Area Campbell County Habitat for Humanity executive director.

After getting approval from the town to rezone an area of land at the corner of 3rd St. and Hughes Ave., Shreve says three new homes will be put in by the end of next year.

“This year it will be a three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family home and next year we will build two homes,” said Shreve.

Homes that Shreve says are all about their ambition to bring quality builds to families.

She says their mission is to eliminate substandard housing.

“Median rent in this area runs over $700 a month. I mean, people are paying $600 a month for substandard housing, so that’s a lot if your income for a family of three is something in the neighborhood of $25,000 to $35,000,” said Shreve.

However, not everyone is on board.

One resident said they didn’t agree with the rezoning and said it should of remained industrial.

Shreve says the town gave them the OK because of their long-term plan.

“The future plan, according to the town, which was signed into effect in 2017, is that it’s residential,” said Shreve. “We felt that it was appropriate that this was residential.”

And now with work beginning to bring water to future homes like this, Shreve says she’s happy to soon get her branch of Habitat for Humanity to the milestone of building 40 homes.

“H&S Improvements, a local construction company, and Wooldridge’s. We just couldn’t do this without the support of organizations like that,” said Shreve.

