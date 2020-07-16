Hot and muggy with an increasing chance of storms

The hot stretch of weather is now record-setting. As of Wednesday, Roanoke has seen 15 consecutive days of 90°+ highs, which now puts the city just shy of the Top 5 longest stretches of 90° or greater. The most ever consecutive days in Roanoke is 22 days of 90° or greater back in June of 1966. Whether we reach that number will come down to our storm chances. Storm chances are expect to increase beginning Thursday and continue into next week. These storms will be our only relief from this heat. We have a warm front lifting through the region Thursday morning which is helping to trigger a few early showers and storms. This front will be with us for most of the day so we’ll see more showers and storms this afternoon as well.

Temperature remain in the 90s through next week. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The heat lingers as we hit the end of the week, but a wind shift from the southeast will bring back a feed of more humid air off the Atlantic Ocean. We also have a weak frontal boundary moving through the region. This will result in an increasing chance of storms today and Friday. We’re seeing a few isolated showers and storms this morning, but we have a better chance of seeing some more this afternoon. Highs again climb into the 90s.

A few showers and storms are possible today. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

The weekend appears to be a broken record kind of forecast. We keep daytime highs in the 90s with a passing shower/storm or two during the afternoon. It’s a very summery pattern, but is lasting quite a bit longer than normal. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has released the long-range outlook showing much of the Nation will be at or above average when it comes to temperatures through the end of July. We’ll continue to add to the consecutive days of 90 or high for daytime highs in Roanoke.

Scattered showers and storms continue. (WDBJ)

ASTRONOMY

We can continue to check out the International Space Station tonight along with Comet NEOWISE.

Viewing time for the space station. (WDBJ)

Viewing times for the comet. (WDBJ)

