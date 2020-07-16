Illinois woman faces up to 60-year term in slaying of 5-year-old son

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern Illinois woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 5-year-old son last year faces up to 60 years in prison when she is sentenced this week.

The sentencing hearing for 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham began Thursday in McHenry County.

Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. were arrested last April, days after they reported their son, AJ, missing from their Crystal Lake home. Freund showed investigators the boy’s shallow grave after being confronted with video evidence linking him and Cunningham to the boy’s beating death.

Freund has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

