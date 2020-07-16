JEOPARDY! opening its vault for four-week retrospective series

(WDBJ) - JEOPARDY! announced Thursday it will open its vault for a four-week retrospective series starting July 20.

Memorable contestants, exiting moments and unique tournaments from the show’s 36-year history will be highlighted over the four weeks. Also included will be the series premiere, which aired September 10, 1984.

“What is incredible about JEOPARDY! is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today,” said JEOPARDY! Executive Producer Mike Richards. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game...the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless.”

JEOPARDY! says its producers went through nearly 8,000 episodes and chose 20 of the most compelling in the show’s history. Many of these episodes haven’t been seen since their original airing.

The complete four-week schedule is as follows:

July 20-24: The Best of JEOPARDY!‘s First Decade

July 27-31: The Best of Celebrity JEOPARDY!

August 3-7 and August 10-14: Million Dollar Masters (2002) Encore Presentation

JEOPARDY! and its host Alex Trebek are currently preparing for the show’s 37th season.

