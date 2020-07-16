Advertisement

Liberty University sues New York Times over COVID-19 stories

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University has filed a lawsuit against The New York Times and one of its reporters, saying the newspaper intentionally misrepresented the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Virginia college campus.

The complaint filed Wednesday said the Times, reporter Elizabeth Williamson and a photographer said the school suffered a COVID-19 outbreak when it reopened after spring break and that nearly a dozen students were sick with the virus.

The school said the facts were just the opposite because they were told there were no known cases of COVID-19 at Liberty.

A spokeswoman for the Times didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Christiansburg Institute hosts anti-racism and historic preservation webinar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Wednesday, the Christiansburg Institute, Inc. and Virginia Organizing hosted a webinar to address antiracism and historic preservation of African American history.

News

Hokies@Home project aims to collect Covid-19 experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
It can be anything from a journal entry, song, photo or art about your experience.

News

VHSL Plans for 2020/2021 Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Final Four Set at VSGA Woman's AM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Latest News

News

Virginia board approves emergency workplace standards

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A Virginia board has approved temporary emergency standards to help protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. The new rules include specific requirements that employers must meet, after they take effect later this month.

News

NASCAR in Bristol - All-Star Race

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Glasgow Softball Team Recognized

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Mountain Lake Fills Up

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Hokies at Home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Remembering the Owner of Tudor's Biscuit World

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast