Man wanted in Amherst County; charges include kidnapping and strangulation

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man seen in the attached photo.

Justin King faces charges including assault, kidnapping and strangulation.

The sheriff’s office says he is 42 years old with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6′5″ and 262 pounds.

Investigators say he was last reported seen late Thursday morning on foot in the area of the Amherst County Adult Detention Center on Route 210. He was wearing a gray muscle shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9381.

