Advertisement

Man wanted in Amherst County; charges include kidnapping and strangulation

Justin King mugshot
Justin King mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man seen in the attached photo.

Justin King faces charges including assault, kidnapping and strangulation.

The sheriff’s office says he is 42 years old with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6′5″ and 262 pounds.

Investigators say he was last reported seen late Thursday morning on foot in the area of the Amherst County Adult Detention Center on Route 210. He was wearing a gray muscle shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9381.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Craig County Schools releases back-to-school plan

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Students riding the school bus will sit one student per seat (siblings may sit together) and will be required to wear face coverings.

Entertainment

JEOPARDY! opening its vault for four-week retrospective series

Updated: 2 hours ago
Memorable contestants, exiting moments and unique tournaments from the show’s 36-year history will be highlighted over the four weeks.

News

Early signs of drought concerns slip into Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The lack of rainfall is starting to show in this week's drought monitor.

News

Wheeler Parole Vigil

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Moose Lodge Gives Toys to Rockbridge Sheriff's Office

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Harvester Outdoors

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Lack of training likely caused fatal crash of State Police copter during rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
The crash killed 48-year-old state police Lt. H. Jay Cullen and 40-year-old trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates.

News

Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet create virtual Miles for Music event

Updated: 3 hours ago
From September 1-20, you can do a virtual ride, walk, run, 5k, 10k, half or full marathon experience at the place and pace of your choice.

Coronavirus

Virginia Career Works in Roanoke closed because of COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago
The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, July 22 at 9:30 a’m.

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating two late-night shootings

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police do not think the incidents are connected.