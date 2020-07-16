Rescued dogs from South Korea arrive at Angels of Assisi
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten new dogs arrived at Angels of Assisi Thursday morning after being rescued from South Korea.
A rescue team from Angels of Assisi traveled to Dulles International Airport to pick up 10 dogs who were rescued by Humane Society International. The animals were living in terrible conditions at a meat farm in South Korea.
The team arrived back in Roanoke early Thursday with the new rescues safely in tow.
Angels of Assisi says the animals are settling in and they “can’t wait to learn more about each of their personalities.”
Overall, Humane Society International says more than 100 dogs were rescued from the meat trade and sent to the United States.
