Rescued dogs from South Korea arrive at Angels of Assisi

Angels of Assisi has ten new rescues from South Korea. Photo credit: Angels of Assisi.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten new dogs arrived at Angels of Assisi Thursday morning after being rescued from South Korea.

A rescue team from Angels of Assisi traveled to Dulles International Airport to pick up 10 dogs who were rescued by Humane Society International. The animals were living in terrible conditions at a meat farm in South Korea.

We have some exciting news! Our rescue team is currently headed to go pick up some animals that were rescued from a meat...

Posted by Angels of Assisi on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The team arrived back in Roanoke early Thursday with the new rescues safely in tow.

Angels of Assisi says the animals are settling in and they “can’t wait to learn more about each of their personalities.”

All ten dogs from the South Korea rescue have safely arrived at Angels of Assisi. They are currently settling in and we...

Posted by Angels of Assisi on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Overall, Humane Society International says more than 100 dogs were rescued from the meat trade and sent to the United States.

UPDATE: More than 100 dogs rescued from South Korea’s dog meat trade have arrived safely in the U.S.! This would not be possible without each and every one of our supporters! THANK YOU for giving these dogs a chance at new lives!

Posted by Humane Society International on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

