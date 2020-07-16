Richmond Area Youngster Wins VSGA Women’s Amateur

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 95th Women’s State Amateur final teed off this afternoon at the Roanoke Country Club where it was Midlothian’s Tatum Walsh taking on medalist winner Julie Shinn. Shinn posted a 2 and 1 win in the semis this morning while Walsh needed 19 holes to advance.

Walsh made the turn at 2-up, went 3-up after 11 holes and then knocked in a short birdie effort at the par 3 12th to really put the pressure on, up by 4.

Shinn just couldn’t get much of anything going on the greens.

Walsh salvaged a par at 15 to end things with a 5 and 3 victory. The 17 year old was plenty familiar with the country club layout after playing in the Scott Robertson junior event. That certainly helped her on the way to the trophy.

