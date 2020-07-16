Advertisement

Richmond Area Youngster Wins VSGA Women’s Amateur

Tatum Walsh is the 2020 VSGA Women's Amateur Champ
Tatum Walsh is the 2020 VSGA Women's Amateur Champ(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 95th Women’s State Amateur final teed off this afternoon at the Roanoke Country Club where it was Midlothian’s Tatum Walsh taking on medalist winner Julie Shinn. Shinn posted a 2 and 1 win in the semis this morning while Walsh needed 19 holes to advance.

Walsh made the turn at 2-up, went 3-up after 11 holes and then knocked in a short birdie effort at the par 3 12th to really put the pressure on, up by 4.

Shinn just couldn’t get much of anything going on the greens.

Walsh salvaged a par at 15 to end things with a 5 and 3 victory. The 17 year old was plenty familiar with the country club layout after playing in the Scott Robertson junior event. That certainly helped her on the way to the trophy.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Players begin training for a delayed season

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The calisthenics at the first football workout might look familiar, but formations are spread out, using the yard lines as convenient markers for distancing, and everyone has his own backpack filled to provide weights for the workout.

Sports

VHSL set to announce sports and activities plan for 2020/2021 year

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
The committee also voted to delay the beginning of fall sports until a final decision is made July 27.

Sports

95th VSGA Women’s Amateur Underway at Roanoke Country Club

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
18 holes of stroke play Tuesday will be followed by match play with the top 16 players in the field on Wednesday and Thursday

Sports

Sloane Stephens, World TeamTennis officials dedicate White Sulphur Springs tennis courts

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The former U.S. Open champion helped cut the ribbon for the new courts on Sunday.

Latest News

News

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The victory was the first by a series rookie since Chris Buescher at Pocono on Aug. 1, 2016.

News

Two UVA football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Mike Shiers
UVA athletics sports medicine administered 110 tests since the players returned to Grounds on July 5, and they were processed by the UVA Health System clinical laboratory.

Sports

Clark, Land announce commitments after leaving Liberty Football following cultural issues

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Defensive backs Tayvion Land and Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark have both made announcements through Twitter

Sports

Washington and Lee will not compete in fall semester athletics

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Generals’ football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will not contest a schedule or play any games in 2020.

Sports

Big Ten adopts conference-only schedule, wiping out Penn State-Virginia Tech matchup

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
Travel and other concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are the reasons for the announcement.

Sports

Roanoke Country Club readies course for VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
The event returns to the Roanoke Valley for the first time since 2014.