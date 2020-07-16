Roanoke family working through grief to create ‘Tudor House’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke family is grieving the loss of a beloved man, who had so many titles.

“It’s been two weeks and it feels like it’s been two long nights,” said Jessica Tudor, the wife of Louis Tudor. Louis died by suicide earlier this month.

Louis was a businessman. You may remember him behind the counter at Tudor’s Biscuit World. He owned the restaurant from 1985-2012.

“He knew everyone by biscuit. He couldn’t tell you names, but he could tell you what kind of biscuit they ordered,” said Jessica.

But he gave it up eight years ago to spend more time swimming, and coaching swimming.

“He had five hours of exercise before I even got out of bed,” laughed Jessica.

Jessica and Louis have been married for 30 years, and while Louis had many different outlets and never struggled with mental health before, the past few months had been challenging. Especially as things began to close, including the pool.

“When the pool closed he became isolated,” said Jessica.

On July 1, life and time stood still. It didn't take long though for family and friends to start working on a way to honor his legacy.

“One of the things that we realized too, because this was a death by suicide, is that so many people are saying, our family’s have experienced this, but we haven’t been able to talk about it,” said Christy Cundiff, a friend of the Tudor family.

The Tudor house will be a place where talking can happen. It will be a suicide prevention and mental health support center. The family and a group of close friends are designing it. It’s still early in its conception, but it’s something the community has expressed it’s anxious to see complete.

”I just want them to remember him as more than just the last few weeks, he was much more than that,” said Jessica.

A place where people can hopefully feel zestful about life, just like Lou did.

A gofundme has been created for the Tudor House, and it’s already surpassed more than half of it’s goal. You can also donate to the Tudor House foundation through First Citizens Bank.

