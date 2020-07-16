Roanoke Police investigating two overnight shootings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened overnight.

Police were notified around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday of a juvenile male entering Carilion Roanoke Memorial with gunshot wounds. Officers responded and learned the incident took place in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue NW.

The boy’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. No arrests have been made.

Another shooting incident sent two people to Carilion Roanoke Memorial just after 11 p.m. Officers responded to a business in the 1200 block of Williamson Road NE and found a man on the ground near a vehicle with a woman inside. Both had what appeared to be serious injuries, according to the police department.

Officers determined that shooting happened in the 1500 block of Carroll Avenue NW. No arrests have been made.

The police department does not believe the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PD at 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.”

