Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet create virtual Miles for Music event

(WDBJ) - The Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet have announced the “Miles for Music” virtual running event.

The event will celebrate the return of live music to Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

From September 1-20, you can do a virtual ride, walk, run, 5k, 10k, half or full marathon experience at the place and pace of your choice.

The Salem Civic Center says this is a way to challenge friends and family to join with other music lovers.

“We wanted a unique way to celebrate music in Virginia’s Blue Ridge,” said Hank Luton, assistant director of civic facilities. “We have partnered with indoor music venues throughout the area to spread the word that live music is coming back. We live in such a beautiful area, we wanted to encourage people to take advantage of it by participating in the race while supporting music-based non-profits in the region.”

A portion of each entry fee will go directly to a nonprofit of your choice, between the Roanoke Children’s Theater, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir and Blue Cow Arts.

Miles for Music is a collaboration between indoor music venues in the area including Salem Civic Center, Berglund Center, The Harvester, The Jefferson Center, Sidewinders Saloon, 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Parkway Brewing, The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Olde Salem Brewing and The Spot on Kirk.

You can register for races now at https://www.salemciviccenter.com/Miles-For-Music. You must sign up by August 12 to guarantee your shirt size and medal. The $40 entry fee includes a 50/50 poly-cotton race t-shirt, downloadable race bib, a custom 3-inch finisher medal with satin ribbon featuring the music venues and online tracking of times and standings.

Packet pick-up will take place at the Salem Civic Center on August 30. Packets for out-of-town racers will be mailed the last week of August.

Once you are registered and start training, the civic center says you are encouraged to map out a custom route, create a playlist, set a goal and keep fellow competitors informed by posting their progress using the #MilesForMusic.”

