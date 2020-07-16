Advertisement

Shooting under investigation at Sheetz in Roanoke

Roanoke Police responded to a shooting at Sheetz on Orange Avenue.
Roanoke Police responded to a shooting at Sheetz on Orange Avenue.(WDBJ7 photo)
Jul. 16, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police responded to Sheetz on Orange Avenue at 11:14 p.m.

Officers were called to a shooting in a moving vehicle. According to Roanoke City Police, the shooting happened in a different location. The victims then pulled over at Sheetz.

2 people were shot. Both victims were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. There is no information on their condition at this time.

Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

