Third suspect arrested in Franklin Co. shooting

From left to right: 19-year-old Te'Sean Brooks, 20-year-old Qu'Shawn Taylor and 20-year-old Treavon Taylor.
From left to right: 19-year-old Te'Sean Brooks, 20-year-old Qu'Shawn Taylor and 20-year-old Treavon Taylor.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an additional arrest in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

A total of three people have been arrested after 20-year-old Justin Prillaman was shot and killed in a home on Salthouse Branch Road in the Henry Community. His brother, 18-year-old Matthew Prillaman is in the hospital. His condition is unknown.

19-year-old Te’Sean Markee Brooks, of Hardy, has been charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of malicious wounding. He is being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond.

Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, 20, of Rocky Mount, has been charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

20-year-old Treavon Rachez Taylor, of Hardy, has been charged with one count of robbery in residence and is being held without bond at the Franklin County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. Nolan at 540-483-6662.

