UVA requests self-quarantine, requires negative COVID-19 tests for students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia has released protocol for students returning to campus this fall after being away for summer and because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new plan asks that beginning 14 days before returning to campus, “We strongly recommend that students self-quarantine. This means the student should stay home, separate from others outside the home, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department.”

The university says this is a protective measure that limits exposure to people who may be infected with COVID-19 and can transmit the virus.

For students who can’t self-quarantine, according to the university, “it is essential that the student minimize contact with others during this 14-day period. Specifically, the student should not attend any large social events or interact with more than a few people (3-5) at a time. Students should be vigilant in physical distancing (maintaining at least a 6-foot distance between the student and others), using a face covering, washing hands frequently, refraining from touching their face (especially eyes) without washing hands first.”

International students traveling from abroad are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the U.S.

Read the full plan here.

Each undergraduate and graduate student who plans to be on campus this fall will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 viral PCR test result to the university before going back. The university says, “Students who do not comply with this requirement will not be able to return to Grounds.”

UVA is contracting with a 3rd party vendor to provide testing for students at their homes at no cost, but students are allowed to get tests elsewhere. Students will be notified soon of test availability.

