VDH reports 904 new coronavirus cases Thursday

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 74,431 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 73,527 reported Wednesday, a 904-case increase.

2,861 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,007 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,992 reported Wednesday, and there have been 7,020 total hospitalizations. 858,312 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as reported Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests has risen from the high fives in the last week and a half.

Governor urges crackdown on COVID-19 business violators; VA remains in Phase Three

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

VDH has started providing the COVID-19 Key Measures for additional regions across the state: Central, Eastern, Northwest and Southwest. Previously, VDH only provided statewide and Northern Region key measures; data are now provided for all regions in the state. The new regional dashboards are available on the Key Measures webpage.

For each region, a separate dashboard will include the following information:

  • Number of cases by date reported
  • Number of cases by date of symptom onset
  • Number of deaths by date reported
  • Number of deaths by date on the death certificate
  • Number of testing encounters, number of positive testing encounters and percent positivity by lab report date, PCR only
  • Number of testing encounters by lab report date, PCR only
  • Number of hospital beds occupied and available
  • Number of patients hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test
  • Number of hospitals in the region reporting difficulty acquiring personal protective equipment (PPE) in the next 72 hours

