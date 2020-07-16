Virginia Career Works in Roanoke closed because of COVID-19 exposure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An unemployment benefits office in Roanoke is temporarily closed because of a potential COVID-19 exposure from a customer.

A spokesman says there was little interaction between the customer and staff and other customers, and “After consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, it was determined that quarantining was not necessary for staff or other customers.”

According to a sign on the door of Virginia Career Works on Thirlane Road NW, the office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, July 22 at 9:30 a’m. after undergoing a deep cleaning.

The sign says, “If you have questions regarding your unemployment claim, please call 1-866-832-2363.

A sign on the door of Virginia Career Works on Thirlane Road in Roanoke indicates a temporarly closure (WDBJ7)

A spokesperson for Virginia Career Works released the following statement:

On Monday, July 13th the Virginia Career Works – Roanoke Center reopened to the public for limited appointments for assistance with unemployment claims and job search activities. In order to protect our staff and customers, we required temperature checks and screening upon entering the building for all employees and customers, mask wearing at all times, plexiglass barriers between customers and staff and limited the number of customers in the building. On Wednesday, July 15th we had a customer receive services at the Roanoke Center on Thirlane Road who we later determined had tested positive for COVID-19 and had not made staff aware when they arrived to the Center for their appointment. This individual wore a mask the entire time they were in the building and had limited interaction with staff. After consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, it was determined that quarantining was not necessary for staff or other customers. Because of the requirements in place for social distancing, masks, and cleaning/sanitization at the Roanoke Center, there was little to no risk of exposure. However, we have decided to close our center until Wednesday, July 22nd out of an abundance of caution and will be deep cleaning during this time. We will reopen at 9:30 AM on this date.

When we reopen on Wednesday the 22nd we will continue to have strict protocols to limit risk in our center following VDH and CDC guidelines, including…

Temperature checks and screening questions

Required mask wearing and social distancing

Plexiglass between customers and staff

A limit of maximum of 7 customers in the building at any time

We will continue to monitor the situation moving forward and take appropriate action as necessary.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. If you need assistance during this time when the center is closed, please call us at (540) 613-8220. Individuals who have questions about their unemployment claims can continue to call 1-866-832-2363. We will be continuing to work to meet your needs as best we can.

