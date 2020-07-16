Virginia Department of Health tests for COVID in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health has been doing open testing events throughout the area to get a better idea of the spread of COVID.

Thursday, they set up in Bath County, which had been COVID free until just recently.

“Me, I feel so far very safe in Bath County,” said Hella Armstrong. “We have been very careful.”

And for her and her husband Cecil, that included coming for a free COVID test at the Bath Count High School.

“We are trying to provide free and accessible testing to the areas in our health district,” said Laura Lee Wight, of the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District. “And we have now come to Bath.”

Bath was the last county in Virginia to be COVID free until recently, when one positive case turned up, but the mass testing event’s arrival is a coincidence.

“This testing event had been in the books for a while,” Wight explained. “We were just getting through our other testing events before this, so this event had been in the books for a bit.”

Bath Community Hospital has been testing patients with doctor’s orders up until now. They say they’ve given over 115 tests.

The open testing was popular, though, with cars lining up early and tests being done quickly.

“And it is some experience, I tell you!” Hella Armstrong said after her test.

This is the last mass testing event planned in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

“We’re transitioning away from doing the larger scale testing events, and focusing more on targeted outbreak testing,” Wight said. “Also the contact tracing and case investigation part of the public health response to the pandemic.”

The results from these tests can take up to a week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.