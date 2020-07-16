Advertisement

Webb leads Good in 5th district fundraising

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The latest campaign finance reports are out, and in Virginia’s 5th Congressional district’s race, Democrat Cameron Webb leads Republican Bob Good in fundraising.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Webb raised more than $850,000 during the second quarter, while Good raised more than $120,000.

“The 5th now is very much a targeted district with the Democrats especially, a great deal of enthusiasm,” said Virginia Tech professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton. “That’s probably the one race that Democrats have a chance to flip in terms of the Commonwealth of Virginia. So I’m not surprised at all to see a funding advantage, early money.”

Denton said he expects money from special interest groups and from contributors outside Virginia will play a key role in the 5th District campaign.

