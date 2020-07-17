Advertisement

ABC stores requiring customers to wear masks starting Monday

(Source: ABC Store via WWBT)
(Source: ABC Store via WWBT)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will start requiring customers to wear masks in ABC stores beginning Monday, July 20.

In an effort to “help slow the spread of COVID-19 by stepping up enforcement of the face mask requirement in its stores,” ABC will now deny entry to any customer not wearing a mask. As part of that requirement, ABC says it will make every attempt to provide masks to customers who arrive without them.

ABC cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), saying, “Face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to practice social distancing and wear a face covering in public.”

ABC has already been requiring customers to wear face masks or face coverings before shopping in any of its 389 stores

“Evolving guidance from health officials stresses the importance of face masks as a way of protecting the health and well-being of the communities that we serve,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “The vast majority of our customers have followed our direction these last few weeks and consistently wear face masks in our stores; however our no mask, no entry policy is to ensure as safe a shopping experience as feasible. We know that it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. In those cases, we suggest curbside pickup as an alternative to in-store shopping.”

ABC offers curbside pickup for online orders at 370 stores across the commonwealth. After placing an online order here, customers can opt for contactless pickup of spirits, Virginia wines and mixers from ABC stores the same day the order is placed, as long as the selected products are available in the store.

In recent months, Virginia ABC has implemented measures including mandatory use of face masks by store employees, plexiglass shields at registers, floor markers to ensure customers stand at least 6 feet apart from one another, daily cleaning and sanitizing with particular attention to most frequented areas including checkout counters and high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs, and hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use.

“We’ve worked hard to create a shopping environment that is safe for customers and employees,” said Hill. “We want a bottle to be the only thing you take home from one of our stores.”

For more information about Virginia ABC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

