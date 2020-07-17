Advertisement

Churches organize Compassion Camp online

By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer is often time for vacation bible school in churches, but this year even getting together for services has proven difficult.

At Compassion Camp, there were all the things you’d expect: Stories, coloring, and even a little chaos.

But the big difference this year was how it looked: all online.

“We just had to figure out how to do it in a new way given the circumstances this summer,” said Rev. Joe Cailles, pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church.

It was a cooperative effort of four Lexington churches.

“We’ve done vacation bible school together for, I don’t know, five or six years,” explained Sharon Massie of Grace Episcopal. “And we’ve enjoyed, the downtown churches have enjoyed doing it together. It goes with the old adage many hands make light work.”

“We don’t see each other as rivals. We’re partners in trying to be the church of God and Jesus Christ in this community,” said Manly Memorial Baptist pastor Rev. Mike Wilkins.

Zoom still had its limitations. Group singing suffered a little, but the grown ups in charge were generally happy with how it went.

“I mean, there’s a lot of things we can do now with this recorded version,” said Rev. Kelly-Ann Rayle of Lexington Presbyterian Church. “It was really worth it. I mean, just so blessed.”

“I think that some version of online stuff is going to be a part of the church ministries from now on,” concluded Rev. Wilkins.

