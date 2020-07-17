Advertisement

Employment commission battles coronavirus, crush of claims

Roanoke Career Works Center closes temporarily after visitor tests positive for COVID-19.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Judy Bandy was frustrated.

“You call the 1-800 number and all you get is a machine,” she told WDBJ7. “You leave a message, you never get a phone call. I have tried for too long, and I’m so fed up.”

Bandy had arrived at the Career Works Center in Roanoke before it opened Thursday morning. She said she waited for an hour and a half before a sign went up on the door, saying the office would be closed until the middle of next week. The center had just reopened on Monday, but officials said a customer who visited on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure comes at a time when the Virginia Employment Commission is handling an unprecedented number of claims for unemployment benefits, and the agency is struggling to keep up.

Delegate Chris Hurst (D-Blacksburg) is one of more than 40 Virginia lawmakers who sent a letter urging the Virginia Employment Commission to review and modernize its processes.

“We want the website to be updated, because that’s a good first step,” Hurst told WDBJ7. “We also want them to tell us with more detail what needs to be done in order to clear out this backlog.”

A VEC spokesperson said officials will respond to the lawmakers once they have an opportunity to review the letter, but Joyce Fogg said the agency is taking steps to meet the crush of claims.

“I know that we at least twice have added phone capacity to the call center numbers,” Fogg said Thursday afternoon. “We’ve increased staff at both the Grundy call center and the South Boston call center. We’ve added space and staff.”

As for the Virginia Career Works Center here in Roanoke, the director said the center was closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution to allow for a deep-cleaning.

The agency plans to reopen at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday July 22nd, with strict protocols in place.

