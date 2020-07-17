Hometown Eats: Pastel in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with international flair, you’ve got to check out Pastel in Roanoke.

Husband and wife duo Levi Buck and Brunella Salazar took over the old Viva La Cupcake and expanded what was being offered. They’ve got the staples like cookies and cupcakes, but they do so much more.

“We definitely wanted to bring a different flair to Roanoke,” said Salazar. “A more international, more global type of dessert.”

One of those global desserts is something called Crema Volteada. It’s a Peruvian classic that will remind you of a flan but creamier.

Another must try is the cookie sandwiches featuring homemade buttercream.

“It’s the perfect combination. A little crunchy on the outside but super soft in the middle. And this butter cream they’re making here -- you could just eat it out of a bowl its that good,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Pastel has started an online business too.

“We had shipments to Tennessee, to Texas, to Alabama, to North Carolina and D.C.,” said Buck. “It was everywhere.”

Pastel is located at 2123 Crystal Spring Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24014. Their phone number is (540) 204-3100.

If you have a local restaurant Josh needs to check out next, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.